News Corbin vehicle auction raises $60,000 By: Mark White Date: July 23, 2026 A Corbin Police Department auction of surplus and seized vehicles earlier this summer generated thousands of dollars for the city. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsauction of surplus and seized vehiclesCorbin City Commissioner John BakerCorbin Police Department Previous articleChelsie Chambers named Arena General Manager SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Chelsie Chambers named Arena General Manager Deanna Corey Andrews Main Street, Kentucky Ave. repaving still in the works Five year sentence recommended in Corbin man’s escape case Corbin man pleads guilty in moped wreck that killed 10-year-old girl More like thisRelated Chelsie Chambers named Arena General Manager Mark White - July 23, 2026 The Corbin Arena has a new general manager, who... Deanna Corey Andrews Linda Carpenter - July 23, 2026 Deanna Corey Andrews, 78, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away... Main Street, Kentucky Ave. repaving still in the works Mark White - July 23, 2026 More road paving is coming to Corbin this summer. The... Five year sentence recommended in Corbin man’s escape case Mark White - July 23, 2026 Prosecutors have recommended a five-year prison sentence for a...