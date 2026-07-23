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Corbin vehicle auction raises $60,000

By: Mark White

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A Corbin Police Department auction of surplus and seized vehicles earlier this summer generated thousands of dollars for the city.

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Chelsie Chambers named Arena General Manager

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The Corbin Arena has a new general manager, who...

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