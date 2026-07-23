Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

W’burg man pleads guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registry

By: Mark White

Date:

Prosecutors have recommended a 10-year prison sentence for a Williamsburg man accused of failing to comply with a sex offender registration requirement.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Corbin vehicle auction raises $60,000
Next article
Eight indictments in connection with trafficking cases

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kroger Marketplace coming to Corbin

Mark White Mark White -
Corbin is getting a Kroger Marketplace. The Corbin Planning and...

Four people indicted for fleeing police

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted four people in...

Eight indictments in connection with trafficking cases

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Grand Jury handed down eight indictments...

Corbin vehicle auction raises $60,000

Mark White Mark White -
A Corbin Police Department auction of surplus and seized...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Kroger Marketplace coming to Corbin

Breaking News 0
Corbin is getting a Kroger Marketplace. The Corbin Planning and...

Four people indicted for fleeing police

News 0
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted four people in...

Eight indictments in connection with trafficking cases

News 0
The Whitley County Grand Jury handed down eight indictments...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.