News W’burg man pleads guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registry By: Mark White Date: July 23, 2026 Prosecutors have recommended a 10-year prison sentence for a Williamsburg man accused of failing to comply with a sex offender registration requirement. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsChristopher Mayfailure to comply with sex offender registrationpleaded guilty Previous articleCorbin vehicle auction raises $60,000Next articleEight indictments in connection with trafficking cases SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Kroger Marketplace coming to Corbin Four people indicted for fleeing police Eight indictments in connection with trafficking cases Corbin vehicle auction raises $60,000 Chelsie Chambers named Arena General Manager More like thisRelated Kroger Marketplace coming to Corbin Mark White - July 23, 2026 Corbin is getting a Kroger Marketplace. The Corbin Planning and... Four people indicted for fleeing police Mark White - July 23, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted four people in... Eight indictments in connection with trafficking cases Mark White - July 23, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury handed down eight indictments... Corbin vehicle auction raises $60,000 Mark White - July 23, 2026 A Corbin Police Department auction of surplus and seized...