Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: May 6, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleSuspended South Laurel High School teacher, swimming coach arrested again Tuesday eveningNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin library hosts book signing on May 7 2026 May Day Festival Tire Amnesty event returns to Whitley County New details emerge in case of South Laurel High School teacher, swim coach facing child pornography related charges Legal Notices for 5-6-2026 More like thisRelated Corbin library hosts book signing on May 7 Leeann Fragosa - May 6, 2026 Corbin residents will have the opportunity to meet Appalachian... 2026 May Day Festival Leeann Fragosa - May 6, 2026 The Ossoli Club of Corbin presented the 83rd annual... Tire Amnesty event returns to Whitley County Mark White - May 6, 2026 If you have an old tire in your yard... New details emerge in case of South Laurel High School teacher, swim coach facing child pornography related charges Mark White - May 6, 2026 Court documents reveal new details about additional charges filed...