Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: May 20, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleWhitley Co. now has new clerk, Harrison wins by 819 vote marginNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Six-time convicted felon, registered sex offender indicted in child porn case Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Whitley Co. now has new clerk, Harrison wins by 819 vote margin More like thisRelated Six-time convicted felon, registered sex offender indicted in child porn case Mark White - May 20, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted an Ohio man... Whitley County Colonels are 50th District baseball champs Jennifer K. Perkins - May 20, 2026 The Whitley County Colonels baseball team is the 2026... Lawsuits Mark White - May 20, 2026 Johnathon Casey Bowen vs. June Paul and Nicholas Posiad... Marriage Licenses Mark White - May 20, 2026 Samantha Ann Cox, 24, of Woodbine, a RN, and...