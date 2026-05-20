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Whitley Co. now has new clerk, Harrison wins by 819 vote margin

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Scotty Harrison won the race for Whitley County Clerk Tuesday night with 2,919 votes, defeating Mike Harris who received 2,100 votes and Evelyn McCullah who received 1,184 votes, according to unofficial election results.

Harrison received 47 percent of the votes in the three-person-race.

After the results came in, Harrison said he was “tired but elated,” and thankful for the support shown throughout the campaign.

“47 percent in a three-person-race is outstanding so we are very thankful and grateful,” said Harrison.

Harrison said the hard work, consistency and support from family, friends and supporters helped lead to the outcome.

“Being who I am and not trying to be something different,” said Harrison. “I’m the same person at work, sporting events, church or out shopping. I’m a humble person that believes in treating everyone the same way and always try to keep a smile on my face.”

Moving forward, Harrison said he hopes to continue the success established by previous county clerks while creating a positive and friendly office environment. He also plans to make services in the clerk’s office more convenient and help residents become more aware of the resources and services available through the office.

Harrison, above all, wants supporters to know how thankful and determined he is, and gives credit to family members and loved ones.

“Thank you for believing in me and casting your vote on my behalf,” said Harrison. “I will not let you down nor make you feel like you wasted your vote on me.”

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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