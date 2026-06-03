Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: June 3, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleElectronic Edition For 6-3-26Next articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin man charged with rape, bond set at $7,500 cash Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Electronic Edition For 6-3-26 Trial date set nearly two years after reported victim’s death More like thisRelated Corbin man charged with rape, bond set at $7,500 cash Mark White - June 3, 2026 A Corbin man has been charged with rape, but... Lawsuits Mark White - June 3, 2026 Commonwealth of Kentucky, Ex. Rel., Mariam B. Robinson vs.... Marriage Licenses Mark White - June 3, 2026 Daisha Deray Wilkins, 23, of Somerset, unemployed, and Christopher... Electronic Edition For 6-3-26 Linda Carpenter - June 3, 2026