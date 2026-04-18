Fine Arts Concert Series ends Sunday

The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. will present its final performance of its 2025–2026 Fine Arts Concert Series, this weekend featuring the acclaimed Les Jongleurs Choir. The concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday in Gatliff Chapel at the University of the Cumberlands.

Founded in Central Kentucky, Les Jongleurs Choir is dedicated to sharing the beauty and joy of choral music with audiences across the region. Known for their rich harmonies and dynamic repertoire, the ensemble performs a wide range of sacred and secular works spanning classical, contemporary and folk traditions. With a strong commitment to musical excellence and community connection, Les Jongleurs continues to bring people together through the power of song.

This special performance will serve as the grand finale of the Association’s 2025–2026 concert season, offering audiences an inspiring and memorable musical experience in the beautiful setting of Gatliff Chapel.

Admission is free for season ticket holders. General admission tickets are available for $10 at the door. Faculty, staff and students at the University of the Cumberlands and Union Commonwealth University will be admitted free with a valid college ID.

The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky invites the community to attend this concluding concert and celebrate another successful season of exceptional performances.

For more information about the concert series or this event, please contact the Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky.