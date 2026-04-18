Williamsburg plans 46 community events in 2026

Williamsburg’s community Easter Egg hunt on April 4 at Briar Creek Park drew at least 200 Easter Egg hunters in addition to several adults with them.

In addition to the egg hunt, there was face painting, free hotdogs and free helium ballons, along with opportunities for pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Mayor Roddy Harrison said the egg hunt was just the first of 46 events listed on Williamsburg’s 2026 community calendar.

Harrison said the city decreased the number of events this year dropping events that were not successful in the past.

The next schedule event is an Earth Day celebration planned from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 22 at The Green Space on Main.

Art on the Lawn is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 30 at The Green Space on Main.

Many of the events are a combination of efforts by the city and tourism.

There are other events, like the Horses Healing Heroes third annual walk on May 23, which are done by outside groups.

He added opening day for the Williamsburg Little League will be this Saturday. Opening ceremonies are set for 10 a.m. Games will begin immediately after the ceremony.