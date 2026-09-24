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Gene Messer

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Gene Messer, a loving figure in his community, passed away on September 20, 2026, at the age of 84.
Born on September 15, 1942, Gene spent most of his life in his beloved hometown of Williamsburg, Kentucky, where he touched many lives with his warmth, generosity, and caring spirit.
He is survived by his wife, Jimmie Messer of Williamsburg, KY; his son, Michael Messer and wife Jessica of Manchester, KY; his daughter, Marietta Brooks and husband Charles of Williamsburg, KY; and his grand-children, Eric Messer, Josh Messer, Ashley Smith, Will Messer, Meagan Cox, Zachary Brooks, and Jacob Brooks; he also leaves behind his sister, Zelma Messer; along with 15 great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Messer and Mary Messer; his brother, Earnest Messer; and his sister, Thelma Messer.
Pallbearers will be Josh Messer, Zachary Brooks, Jacob Brooks, George Saunders, Christopher Saunders and John King
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, at 6:00 PM at the Croley Funeral Home, locat-ed at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY.
The funeral service will follow on Friday, September 25, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.
The burial will follow at the Whitley Memorial Garden in Williamsburg, KY.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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