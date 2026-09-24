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Judge Dan Ballou’s path to federal judge nomination

By: Mark White

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Dan Ballou’s path to potentially become a United States district judge started to some degree in 2024, when he told his friend, U.S. Senator Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, he would like to be considered for a vacancy in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky should a vacancy arise, Ballou wrote in a 39-page questionnaire, which is required for judicial nominees.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Whitley County girls soccer is 5-5 on season

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