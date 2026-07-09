HeadlineNews Kentucky Splash Waterpark hosts rubber duck race and hotdog eating contest for Fourth of July By: Mark White Date: July 9, 2026 Before the firework show, the Kentucky Splash Waterpark hosted a rubber duck race in the lazy river, a hot dog eating contest and a picnic in the park for its Fourth of July celebration. Aleigh Hayes, Makena Stephens and Blayden King Aleigh Hayes Duck Derby Hot dog eating champ Lyric Jaycek Scarborugh, Kayden Petrey and Nathan Kramar Kayden Perry and Nathan Kramar Landon Connelly Landon Laws Landyn Walters and Jayden Chandler Rylee Spray and Abby Jackson Mark White TagsFourth of July celebrationhot dog eating contestKentucky Splash Waterparkpicnic in the parkrubber duck race Previous articleMan sentenced to 28 years in prisonNext articleGrand jury indictment alleges Medicaid theft SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Portion of Dal Road to close until July 17 for slide repairs Temporary road closure happening July 9 on KY 727 Grand jury indictment alleges Medicaid theft Man sentenced to 28 years in prison Kentucky Splash Waterpark Firework Show More like thisRelated Portion of Dal Road to close until July 17 for slide repairs Mark White - July 9, 2026 A portion of Dal Road will be closed until... Temporary road closure happening July 9 on KY 727 Mark White - July 9, 2026 If you plan to travel on KY 727 in... Grand jury indictment alleges Medicaid theft Mark White - July 9, 2026 A Lexington woman’s indictment by the Laurel County Grand... Man sentenced to 28 years in prison Mark White - July 8, 2026 Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou denied a Williamsburg man’s...