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Kentucky Splash Waterpark hosts rubber duck race and hotdog eating contest for Fourth of July

By: Mark White

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Before the firework show, the Kentucky Splash Waterpark hosted a rubber duck race in the lazy river, a hot dog eating contest and a picnic in the park for its Fourth of July celebration.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Portion of Dal Road to close until July 17 for slide repairs

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