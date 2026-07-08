Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: July 8, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articlemarriage licensesNext articleWC Judge-Executive speech and the W’burg Fourth of July Parade SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular 202nd Army Band in Williamsburg WC Judge-Executive speech and the W’burg Fourth of July Parade marriage licenses Deeds Let Freedom Ring: Bell Ringing Ceremony More like thisRelated 202nd Army Band in Williamsburg Mark White - July 8, 2026 The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard... WC Judge-Executive speech and the W’burg Fourth of July Parade Leeann Fragosa - July 8, 2026 Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. encouraged those gathered... marriage licenses Mark White - July 8, 2026 Christina Dawn Greer, 58, of Keavy, a teacher, and... Deeds Mark White - July 8, 2026 Gary T. McGowen and Beverly J. McGowen to Gary...