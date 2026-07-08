Public RecordsMarriage Licenses marriage licenses By: Mark White Date: July 8, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsMarriage Licensespublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleDeedsNext articleLawsuits SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Kentucky Splash Waterpark Firework Show 202nd Army Band in Williamsburg WC Judge-Executive speech and the W’burg Fourth of July Parade Lawsuits Deeds More like thisRelated Kentucky Splash Waterpark Firework Show Mark White - July 8, 2026 Families gathered around at The Kentucky Splash Waterpark to... 202nd Army Band in Williamsburg Mark White - July 8, 2026 The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard... WC Judge-Executive speech and the W’burg Fourth of July Parade Leeann Fragosa - July 8, 2026 Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. encouraged those gathered... Lawsuits Mark White - July 8, 2026 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. vs. Rose Mary Trombley...