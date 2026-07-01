Legal Notices for 7-1-2026

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for an insulated aerial device (bucket truck) will be received by the City Utilities Commission of Corbin, Kentucky until Thursday July 9, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. EDT, 1:00 pm CDT and then at said office opened and publicly read aloud.

Copies of the specifications may be obtained at the office of City Utilities Commission located at 1515 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701 (606) 528-4026.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty (60) days after closing time scheduled for the receipt of bids.

The City Utilities Commission reserves the right to waive informalities and to reject any and all bids, and to select the bid that is in the best interest of CUC.

Ronald W. Herd, PE

General Manager

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Hanuman USA LLC dba Butch’s Market hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package and transitional license no later than June 26, 2026. The licensed premises will be located at 937 N Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The owners are Pavankumar Patel, 98 Shadow Ridge Dr Apt 2, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero St 2NE33, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

TBL Restaurants LLC, 1551 E Hwy 312, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intention(s) to apply for a NQ2 Retail Drink, Special Sunday Retail Drink license(s) no later than July 14, 2026. The business to be licensed will be located at 106 S 3rd St., Suite 4, Williamsburg, KY 40769 doing business as Rips Bar and Grill. The owners are: Trace Young of 1551 E Hwy 312, Corbin, KY 40701 and Laura Shepherd of 901 N Hwy 1223, Corbin, KY 40701. Any person may protest the approval of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The American Legion, Fonzie A. Wilder Post No. 88, Inc., 84 E Went-worth St., Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intention(s) to apply for an Alcohol Beverage NQ3-Private Club and Special Sunday Retail Drink license(s) no later than August 15, 2026. The business to be licensed will be located at 84 E Wentworth Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The commander is Travis Leonard of 80 April Lane, Corbin, KY 40701. Any person may protest the approval of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Brown Global Enterprise, LLC, 420 Williams Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701, hereby declares intention(s) to apply for an NQ2 license(s) no later than July 15, 2026. The business to be licensed will be located at 2700 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701 doing business as the Brick Oven. The owner is Jeffery L. Brown of 420 Williams Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Any person may protest the approval of the license by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The Corbin Housing Authority has a 2024 Delco 7×14 Dump Trailer (was purchased New) for $13,950.00 as used.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

This is to notify Rebecca Freeman that a hearing will take place in district courtroom C at 11:00 AM on July 7, 2026 regarding the estate of James Edward Freeman. The hearing will be held in courtroom C- Whitley South second floor. Location is 100 Main Street Williamsburg, Ky 40769. James Edward Freeman estate; Case number 22-P-00156.