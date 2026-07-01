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Mark White
Mark White
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Judge sends Whitley County strangulation case to grand jury

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A Whitley district court judge found probable cause Monday...

Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four for reportedly not paying child support

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The Knox County Grand Jury indicted four people Friday...

Emma Panzy Campbell

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Emma Panzy Campbell, a beloved friend, neighbor, and cherished...

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