Public RecordsMarriage Licenses Marriage Licenses By: Mark White Date: July 1, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsMarriage Licensespublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleDeedsNext articleLawsuits SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Judge sends Whitley County strangulation case to grand jury Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four for reportedly not paying child support Emma Panzy Campbell Williamsburg names new high school baseball coach Local crews assist with rescue during weekend flash flooding More like thisRelated Judge sends Whitley County strangulation case to grand jury Mark White - July 1, 2026 A Whitley district court judge found probable cause Monday... Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four for reportedly not paying child support Mark White - July 1, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted four people Friday... Emma Panzy Campbell Linda Carpenter - July 1, 2026 Emma Panzy Campbell, a beloved friend, neighbor, and cherished... Williamsburg names new high school baseball coach Jennifer K. Perkins - July 1, 2026 A familiar face will lead the Williamsburg Jacket baseball...