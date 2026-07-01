Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: July 1, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleLocal crews assist with rescue during weekend flash flooding SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Rockholds woman agrees to 13-year prison sentence Judge sends Whitley County strangulation case to grand jury Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four for reportedly not paying child support Emma Panzy Campbell Williamsburg names new high school baseball coach More like thisRelated Rockholds woman agrees to 13-year prison sentence Mark White - July 1, 2026 A Rockholds woman has agreed to spend over 10... Judge sends Whitley County strangulation case to grand jury Mark White - July 1, 2026 A Whitley district court judge found probable cause Monday... Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four for reportedly not paying child support Mark White - July 1, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted four people Friday... Emma Panzy Campbell Linda Carpenter - July 1, 2026 Emma Panzy Campbell, a beloved friend, neighbor, and cherished...