Legal Notices for 9-9-2026

INVITATION TO BID

The City of Corbin, Kentucky is accepting sealed bids for a custom rescue truck.

Specifications can be obtained from the City Clerk via email billing@corbin-ky.gov or in person on the second floor at the Corbin Government Center, 805 S. Main Street, Suite 217, Corbin, KY 40701. Sealed bids shall be received in the office of the City Clerk no later than 3PM Friday, September 18, 2026. The bid opening will follow immediately after the 3PM deadline on Friday, September 18, 2026, in the upstairs meeting room at the Corbin Government Center.

Please address bid proposals to Heather Bargo, Deputy City Clerk, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701. All bids must be sealed and should be clearly marked City of Corbin Custom Rescue Truck Proposal. The City of Corbin reserves the right to accept or reject any/all bids.

WILLIAMSBURG INDEPENDENT BOARD OF EDUCATION

PROPOSED TAX NOTIFICATION

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2026 was 48.1 cents on real property and 48.1 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $1,381,481.12. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 48.7 cents on real property and 48.7 cents on personal property is expected to produce $1,449,687. Of this amount, $1,240,331 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2027 is 46.9 cents on real property and 47.7 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $1,399,544.79.

The Williamsburg Independent Board of Education is proposing a general fund tax levy of 48.7 cents on real property and 48.7 cents on personal property. The proposed rate is/is not expected to generate more revenue than received in the preceding year. The general areas to which revenue of $68,205.88 above 2026 revenue is to be allocated are as follows: Cost of collections, $7,000; building fund, $41,205.88; and maintenance of plant, $20,000.

Advertisement for Real Estate and Tangible Tax Rates Based on Amended Assessments

Due to amended calculations made at the state level and subsequent recertified assessments sent to The Corbin Independent Board of Education for revision of tax rate evaluations, The Corbin Independent Board of Education is proposing a general fund tax levy of 63.5 cents on real property and 63.5 cents on personal property. The real property rate proposed by the District will result in an increase of $11 per $100,000 in real property value assessment. The real property rate proposed by the District is lower than the real property rates in eight out of the past ten years. The tangible property rate proposed by the District is the lowest tangible property rate in ten years.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2026 was 62.4 cents on real property and 65 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $4,645,436.77. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 63.5 cents on real property and 63.4 cents on personal property is expected to produce $5,128,494.38. Of this amount, $819,558.31 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2027 is 60.7 cents on real property and 60.7 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $4,902,356.05.

Based on real estate and tangible property assessment increases, the proposed rate is expected to generate more revenue than received in the preceding year. The general areas to which revenues of $483,057.61 above 2026 revenue are to be allocated are as follows: Cost of collections, $0; building fund, $63,704; instruction, $342,353.61; transportation, $50,000; and maintenance of plant, $27,000.

This information is published pursuant to KRS 160.470. The proposed tax rate is not subject to recall under KRS 132.017.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.

WHITLEY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

PROPOSED TAX NOTIFICATION

The Whitley County Board of Education is proposing a general fund tax levy of 44.7 cents on real property and 46.3 cents on personal property.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2026 was 46 cents on real property and 46 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $4,513,932.49. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 44.7 cents on real property and 46.3 cents on personal property is expected to produce $4,640,467.40. Of this amount, $730,110.96 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2027 is 44.7 cents on real property and 46.3 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $4,640,467.40.

The proposed rate is expected to generate more revenue than received in the preceding year. The general areas to which revenue of $126,534.91 above 2026 revenue is to be allocated are as follows: Cost of collections, $5,061.40; building fund, $0; instruction, $85,031.46; transportation, $36,442.05; and maintenance of plant, $0.

This information is published pursuant to KRS 160.470. The proposed tax rate is not subject to recall under KRS 132.017.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.