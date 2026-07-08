Local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) hosted the “Let Freedom Ring” bell ringing ceremony on July 4 at the University of the Cumberlands in recognition of the first 13 states to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

Hosted by the Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the SAR and the William Whitley Chapter of the DAR, the ceremony celebrated America’s 250th anniversary with a reading of the Declaration of Independence, the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution and patriotic music.

Dr. Jeff Smoak of the University of the Cumberlands Music Department led the crowd in the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “My Country Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America.”

Kevin Rossman, a retired veteran from Barbourville, played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” on an accordion.

Eugene Madden, owner of Madden Music in London and manager of the house band at the Williamsburg Gospel Barn, sang two songs titled, “Freedom USA” and “Riding with the Swamp Fox.”

The ceremony concluded with 13 volunteers from the audience ringing the bell to represent the first 13 states in the order they ratified the U.S. Constitution.