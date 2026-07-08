Legal Notices for 7-8-2026

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Jamie Moses, 395 E. Highway 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 6/2/2026 for the estate of John Oakes, Jr. (deceased), 5531 S. Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Jamie Moses, 395 E. Highway 92, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 6/2/2026 for the estate of Bobbie Oakes (deceased), 5531 S. Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Tim Smith, 1945 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 6/2/2026 for the estate of Carolyn Rosetta Smith (deceased), 85 Claude Smith Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administrator is Adam Towe, 303 S. Main Street, London, KY 40741.

Teresa Evelyn Campbell, 770 Savoy Clear Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 6/9/2026 for the estate of Janice Lee Powers (deceased) 775 Savoy Clear Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Ryan Lawson, 286 S. 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Joseph Siler, 741 Parkside Road, London, KY 40741 was appointed administrator on 6/9/2026 for the estate of Victor Siler (deceased), 4416 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administrator is Hon. Ryan Lawson, 286 S. 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Kelia Everhart Dotson, 10087 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 6/9/2026 for the estate of Paul Franklin Everhart, Jr. (deceased), 10087 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administratrix is Shane Romines, 1305 S. Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Norma Aker, 141 Aker Holt Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 6/9/2026 for the estate of Claude Edward Aker, Jr. (deceased) 141 Aker Holt Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administrator is Shane Romines, P.O. Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

Joetta Arnett, 219 Bishop Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 6/23/2026 for the estate of Robert L. Arnett (deceased). The attorney for the executrix is Wes Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Jinna Partin, 2098 Hwy. 1804, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 6/23/2026 for the estate of Ron Hooper (deceased), 141 Hwy. 92W, Trailer #7, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Patricia Carroll, 325 Cool Camp Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 6/23/2026 for the estate of Timothy Lou Carroll (deceased), 325 Cool Camp Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Susan Kearnely, 80 Grindstone Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 6/23/2026 for the estate of Brenda Gibbs (deceased), 80 Grindstone Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Ryan M. Lawson, 286 3. 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of June, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

William Curtis Dizney has filed the final settlement for the estate of Henry Allen Dizney (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/4/2026 @ 11 am.

William Curtis Dizney has filed the final settlement for the estate of Joyce Colleen Dizney (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/4/2026 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to July 31st, 2026.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40701

Given under my hand this 30th day of June, 2026.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Monica Wilkie, 2125 Echo Valley Road, Lily, KY 40740 was appointed as administratrix on 06/02/2026 for the estate of Geraldine Alsip (deceased), 29 Todd Ridge Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Portia Blakley, 71 Reeves Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed as administratrix on 06/02/2026 for the estate of Richard C. Blakley (deceased), 71 Reeves Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Joshua Canada-Love, 115 Hubert Siler Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administrator on 06/02/2026 for the estate of John Canada-Love (deceased), 11220 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701.

Shirley Storms, 208 Old Shiner School Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769 & Donna Patterson, 208 Old Shiner School Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769 were appointed as co-administrators on 06/02/2026 for the estate of Bobbie J. Mc-Kiddy (deceased), 75 Melton Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Ernest Watson, 953 Smith Bend Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed as executor on 06/02/2026 for the estate of Teresia Watson (deceased), 953 Smith Bend Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Given under my hand this 30th day of June, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Kim Frost has filed the final settlement for the estate of Olin B. Pratt (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 08/04/2026 at 11:00 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to July 31st, 2026.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40701

Given under my hand this 30th day of June, 2026.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769