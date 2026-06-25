News Lexington woman indicted in Laurel Co. on theft charges By: Mark White Date: June 25, 2026 The Laurel County Grand Jury indicted a Lexington woman on multiple counts of theft by deception. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsAnastasia Jandesfive counts of theft by deception value $1000 or more but less than $10000indictmentsLaurel County Grand Jurytwo counts of theft by deception value $10000 or more Previous articleLaurel County Grand Jury indicts man who reportedly choked a dog SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Laurel County Grand Jury indicts man who reportedly choked a dog Corbin School District projects on track for completion Man indicted on rape and incest charges by Laurel Co. Grand Jury Wrestling Fun: WWE presents NXT Live! W’burg names new assistant principal More like thisRelated Laurel County Grand Jury indicts man who reportedly choked a dog Mark White - June 25, 2026 A Beaver Dam man is being held in the... Corbin School District projects on track for completion Gray Hawkins - June 25, 2026 Corbin Superintendent Travis Wilder said four construction projects for... Man indicted on rape and incest charges by Laurel Co. Grand Jury Mark White - June 25, 2026 The Laurel County Grand Jury has indicted a London... Wrestling Fun: WWE presents NXT Live! Mark White - June 25, 2026 Numerous people turned out at The Corbin Arena Friday...