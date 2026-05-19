Unemployment rates decreased between February and March 2026

Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell and McCreary counties between February and March 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.5 percent in February 2026 to 4.4 percent in March 2026. Whitley County’s March 2026 unemployment rate was 1.3 percent lower than the March 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.8 percent in February 2026 to 5.5 percent in March 2026. Laurel County’s March 2026 unemployment rate was 1.2 percent lower than the March 2025 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.9 percent in February 2026 to 5.7 percent in March 2026. Knox County’s March 2026 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent lower than the March 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.1 percent in February 2026 to 6.0 percent in March 2026. Bell County’s March 2026 unemployment rate was 1.6 percent lower than the March 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.4 percent in February 2026 to 5.8 percent in March 2026. McCreary County’s March 2026 unemployment rate was 1.5 percent lower than the March 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.8 percent in February 2026 to 4.6 percent in March 2026. Kentucky’s March 2026 unemployment rate was 0.9 percent lower than the March 2025 unemployment rate.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between March 2025 and March 2026, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Todd County, 3.6 percent; Fayette and Scott counties, 3.7 percent each; Campbell, Franklin, Jessamine and Oldham counties, 3.8 percent each; and Boone, Caldwell, Carroll, Graves and Kenton counties, 3.9 percent each.

Lewis County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.4 percent. It was followed by Wolfe County, 8.3 percent; Magoffin and Martin counties, 7.8 percent each; Elliott County, 7.1 percent; Menifee County, 7 percent; Jackson County, 6.9 percent; Lawrence County, 6.7 percent; Carter County, 6.6 percent; and Wayne County, 6.5 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 16,347 people with 15,633 employed and 714 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,097,776 people with 2,001,997 employed and 95,779 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.