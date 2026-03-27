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W’burg BOE approves student travel expenses

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The Williamsburg Board of Education approved several finance and travel-related action items at its March 17 meeting.

The board approved a Fiscal Year 2026 Kentucky Education Technology System (KETS) second funding offer of $6,066, on the recommendation of Finance Director Dalton Sizemore.

The board also approved the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Capital Funds Request form. Sizemore explained the process involves transferring state equalization funds and local tax revenue from the general fund into Fund 320 and Fund 310 — state-allocated funds totaling $70,808. Those funds are then used to replenish the general fund for capital expenditures, including a John Deere Gator purchased for maintenance this year, as well as building and facilities upkeep.

The board approved several upcoming trips, including a senior trip to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City from March 28 through April 3, and a Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) trip to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the JAG Nationals competition from April 29 through May 2. The board also approved Track and Field coach Chaz Jarboe to take students Lane Jeffries and Zyler Housekeeper to Virginia Beach to compete in the Adidas Track Nationals.

The board additionally approved the annual renewal of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Dayspring Health and Williamsburg Independent School for the 2026–2027 school year.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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