Williamsburg baseball team members question board of education’s decision to dismiss head coach

Members of the Williamsburg baseball team appeared in the audience with their jerseys on in support of Coach Brennen Patrick while one parent and one upcoming senior spoke to raise concerns regarding staffing changes during the Williamsburg Board of Education meeting on May 27.

Williamsburg Education Association (WEA) Vice President Todd Mattingly spoke about concerns related to non-renewals, school discipline, budget issues and staff morale.

“We feel like we need to be a better bridge between administration and the teachers that we represent,” said Mattingly.

Mattingly mentioned having monthly or bimonthly meetings to help address concerns before they escalate.

“Hopefully that will also improve morale when non-renewals and things like that go out,” said Mattingly.

Parent Kayla Wells and upcoming senior Mason Roundtree spoke during public comments to ask the board and administration to reconsider the decision to remove Patrick as head baseball coach.

Wells said Patrick helped rebuild a program, which previously lacked stability, while creating meaningful relationships with players on and off the field.

“Coach Patrick has put in so much effort to better improve this program, make it stronger and give these kids better opportunities,” said Wells.

Wells informed board members that families, players and community members have been left feeling confused and frustrated.

“We completely understand that decisions are hard and they have to be made,” said Wells. “Taking him away now would once again create instability in a program that’s finally moving in the right direction. Just when the players have found leadership, consistency and trust, they’re now being forced to start over again.”

Roundtree told board members he felt directly impacted by the decision and described Patrick as a mentor who helped build confidence and pride within the program.

“As a player, we feel like it’s important to hear our voices,” said Roundtree. “[Patrick] believed in us before a lot of people did. He gave players confidence again. He created a culture where people wanted to be a part of our baseball team.”

Roundtree said Patrick was more than a baseball coach to the players.

“He genuinely cares about every single player on the team. He checks in on us when things aren’t going so well,” said Roundtree. “He pushes us to work harder, not just on the field, but in the classroom and in life. He teaches us accountability, discipline, teamwork, leadership and respect.”

Board chairman Kim Williams thanked guest speakers and said the board was not required to make a decision regarding the matter during the meeting.

In a statement following the meeting, Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper said the district values the passion and support the families and student-athletes have for the baseball program and understand personnel decisions can be emotional for the community.

“As a district, we are committed to making decisions that align with the long-term needs of the district while also considering factors such as staffing allocations, certifications, program needs and budgetary responsibilities,” said Housekeeper. “We appreciate Coach Patrick’s service and dedication to our students and baseball program, and we remain committed to providing positive opportunities and support for all student-athletes moving forward.”

Housekeeper also said personnel matters are confidential and the district could not discuss specific details regarding any employee.