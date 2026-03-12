5-year-old battling brain cancer celebrates birthday with community

Whitley County celebrated 5-year-old Waylon Taylor’s birthday with a special gift—community officials named March 7th Waylon Brice Taylor Day.

Taylor is fighting Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG), which is described as an aggressive and fatal type of brain cancer in young children.

The proclamation, issued by the Whitley County Fiscal Court, recognizes him as a beloved Whitley County child facing cancer and highlights the strength and resilience shown by children battling the disease.

“We’ve been seeing the outpouring of support from the community and how many people love and care about him,” said Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, Jr. “We just wanted to recognize him and try to make today more special for him.”

White said the day also brings attention to the family’s challenges while encouraging continued support from the community.

“Hopefully it shines a little light on what they’ve been going through,” he said. “And hopefully it adds a little brightness to the day.”

Waylon’s grandfather, Kendel Taylor, described him as a strong and adventurous child who loves spending time outdoors.

“He’s an outdoorsy type of kid,” Taylor said. “He always likes to run around and play with his shoes off. He likes the water, horses and four-wheelers” Taylor said.

Waylon also enjoys reading and listening to others read to him.

“He’s just a good kid,” Taylor said. “To me, he’s the strongest one of us.”

Seeing members of the community gather to support Waylon meant a great deal to the family, he added.

Taylor described the community’s support saying, “For the county to do the things they done, like declaring a day for him—that’s a big deal. It’s a special thing.”