Menu
Search
Subscribe
Obituaries

Ashley Nicole Marlow

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Ashley Nicole Marlow, age 40, of the Stinking Creek community of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 22, 2026, at U.T. Medical Center. She was born August 24, 1985, in Jellico, Tennessee.
Ashley is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy (Brown) Marlow; and brother, William Marlow
She is survived by sons, Travis Middleton, Waylon Rose; daughters, Natalie Middleton, Chloe Marlow; boyfriend, Daniel Rose; father, John Kay Marlow; brother, John Ross Marlow; sister, Kylie Lynn Marlow; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
No services are planned at this time.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

Share
Posted by:
Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
Previous article
Lonnie Phillip Siler
Next article
Dalphine Worley

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lorine Helton

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Lorine Helton, age 89, passed away on Friday August...

Ronnie Ray Malicoat

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Ronnie Ray Malicoat, age 73, of Jellico, Tennessee passed...

Knox County Grand Jury indicts Corbin man on child pornography related charges

Mark White Mark White -
The Knox County Grand Jury indicted a Corbin man...

James R. Eaton

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
James R. Eaton, 88, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Lorine Helton

Obituaries 0
Lorine Helton, age 89, passed away on Friday August...

Ronnie Ray Malicoat

Obituaries 0
Ronnie Ray Malicoat, age 73, of Jellico, Tennessee passed...

Knox County Grand Jury indicts Corbin man on child pornography related charges

News 0
The Knox County Grand Jury indicted a Corbin man...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.