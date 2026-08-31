Ashley Nicole Marlow, age 40, of the Stinking Creek community of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 22, 2026, at U.T. Medical Center. She was born August 24, 1985, in Jellico, Tennessee.

Ashley is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy (Brown) Marlow; and brother, William Marlow

She is survived by sons, Travis Middleton, Waylon Rose; daughters, Natalie Middleton, Chloe Marlow; boyfriend, Daniel Rose; father, John Kay Marlow; brother, John Ross Marlow; sister, Kylie Lynn Marlow; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.

No services are planned at this time.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.