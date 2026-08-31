Dalphine Worley, age 90, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at Williamsburg Health & Rehab. Born on February 15, 1936, in Packard, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Earl Smith and Estamae (Siler) Smith.

Dalphine attended college and dedicated much of her life to caring for others, working as a beautician and nurse at the Whitley County Home Health, as well as serving as a beautician in Jellico for over 25 years. A member of Clearfork Baptist Church for over 50 years, she found joy in reading, walking, and spending time with people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Estamae Smith; her beloved husband, Kenneth Worley; her sons, Michael Kenny Worley and Stevie Worley; her brother, Ted Smith; and her sister, Thelma Dean Smith.

Dalphine is survived by her daughters, Amber Worley (and Kyle Kubat) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Vicky Marlow of LaFollette, Tennessee; her daughter-in-law, Rena Worley of Williamsburg, Kentucky; and her sister, Jean Siler (and Curt) of Williamsburg, Kentucky. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren: Brittany Worley, Cristy Worley, Sarah Davis, Bradley Holt, Courtney Worley, Emily Worley, Michael Worley, Lallie Kubat, Laklynn Kubat, Easton Kubat, and Paisley Canada, along with several great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by special nieces Linda Rena Thornton (and Jim) and Tammy Lawson (and Tim) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, alongside a host of other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Saturday, August 29, at Croley Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Billy Carpenter.

Interment followed in the Clearfork Baptist Church Cemetery, resting next to her beloved husband, Kenneth Worley.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.