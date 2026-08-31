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James R. Eaton

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

James R. Eaton, 88, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2026. He was born September 11, 1937, to the late Theodore and Mary Eaton.
In addition to his father and mother, James was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Glenda Eaton; sisters: Bessie (Quinton) Mitchell, Dessie (Claude) Waddell, and Iva (James) Martin, and infant sister, Hazel Louise Eaton; infant brother, Darwin Charles Eaton; niece, Helen (Harold) Black; and nephew, David Humphress.
James leaves behind his son, Lynn (Becky) Eaton; granddaughter, Bridget (Justin) Brown; great-granddaughter, Olivia Brown; step-grandchildren: Robert (Shelby) Moore, Sam (Kayla) Moore, and Shyann (Shane) Canada; step-great-grandchildren: Porter, Kenlee, Tyler, Aubree, Cayden, Alexis, Addison, Houston, Colton, Leon, and Nova; niece, Vicki Humphress; nephew, Russ Humphress; and his precious little Yorkie dog, Sophie.
James was a United States Army veteran. He was retired from Frito-Lay as a route salesman after 30 years. After retirement, James called Bingo for several different organizations in the Corbin and Williamsburg area.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2026, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Joe Eaton and Herbert Wells officiating.
Burial will follow in McFarland Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Tuesday at Hart Funeral Home.
Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

 

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Linda Carpenter
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