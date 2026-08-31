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Lonnie Phillip Siler

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Lonnie Phillip Siler, age 72, of the Morley community of Duff, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born April 5, 1954, in Jellico, Tennessee.
Phillip is preceded in death by his father, George Siler; mother, Faye (Carver) Siler; brothers, Johnny Siler, Ricky Siler, Jerry Siler; and sister, Ella Leona Siler.
He is survived by his sister, Susie Caddell; nieces and nephew, April Riedel and husband David, Hope Brackin and husband John, Angela Cole and husband Avery, Joni Howard and husband Gabe, and Austin Siler; sisters-in-law, Brenda Siler, Vicki Siler; and a host of great nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Saturday, September 5, at the Morley Baptist Church with a memorial service at 4 pm with Rev. James “Jimbo” Bolton and Rev. Buddy Joe Baird officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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