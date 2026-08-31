Martha (Rogers) Trent, age 61, of Corbin, Kentucky passed away Friday, August 28, 2026, in Corbin.

She was born March 22, 1965, in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Martha is preceded in death by her mother, Dodie (Moore) Rogers; father, Virgil Rogers; brother, Harold Rogers; and sister, Imogene Meade.

She is survived by the father of their children, Donnie Lee Trent; sons, Donnie Lee Trent, II., D. Jason Trent and wife Mandy, and Noah Trent and wife Missy; daughter, Jessica Poff and husband Rodney; grandchildren, Ariel Tennant and husband Calvin, Kelsi Carter and husband Ricky, Alijah Jackson, Belle Trent, Abbi Trent, Jase Trent, Kennedy Trent; great-grandchild, Clay Tennant; best friend, Brenda Berry; significant other, Joseph Kobiolka; brothers, Myrl McKinney and wife Teresa, Roy Rogers, Dallas Rogers; sisters, Vonda Gibson, Marlene Spain and husband Thomas, Juanita Wood and husband Robert, Debra Goldie and husband Gary, Marylou McComas and husband Robert, Amanda Hatfield; sister-in-law, Helen Rogers; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Tuesday, September 1 at Harp Funeral Home Chape. with Rev. Josh Bowman and Bro. James Baker officiating.

Burial will be at 11 am on Wednesday, September 2, at Park Howard Cemetery in Wallins Creek, Kentucky, in Harlan County.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.