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Vivian Waynona (Kidd) Smith

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Vivian Waynona (Kidd) Smith, age 63, of Richmond, Indiana passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at Brickyard Healthcare in Richmond, Indiana. She was born February 7, 1963, in Jellico, Tennessee.
Vivian is preceded in death by sons, Kevin Moore, and John John Moore.
She is survived by husband, Rondall “Ron” Smith of Richmond, Indiana; father, Leslie Kidd of Williamsburg, Kentucky; mother, Mary Hinkle of Florida; sons, James Moore of Connersville, Indiana, Stene Moore of Eaton, Ohio, Rondall L. Smith of Hazard, Kentucky; siblings, Philip Kidd of Florida, Betty Rookard, Deloris Valentour both of Jellico, Tennessee; seventeen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Tuesday, September 1, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel Funeral service will be at 2 pm with Rev. Rondall Smith, Rev. Larry and Debbie Joseph officiating.
Burial will follow in Hackler Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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