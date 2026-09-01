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Whitley County shooting suspect apprehended Monday

By: Mark White

Date:

A Siler man, who police had been searching for in connection to an Aug. 21 shooting, is now behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police arrested Zachary Austin Partin, 27, at 1:16 p.m. Monday charging him with attempted murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Whitley District Court.

The incident allegedly took place at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Aug. 21, at a Harpes Creek Road residence when Partin reportedly shot 64-year-old Delbert Bolton, according to his arrest warrant.

For more details, see Wednesday’s edition of the News Journal.

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