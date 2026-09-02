Whitley County Colonels fall to Hazard in week 2

Whitley County Football is still looking to hit its stride this season after another loss on Friday.

The Colonels traveled to Hazard where the Bulldogs won 31-0.

Whitley County Head Coach Matt Rhymer said the team went into half time down 3-0, but upon returning to the field, the Colonels would turn the ball over three times in 13 plays.

“It really you know hurt as they pulled away there in the second half,” said Rhymer. “We just had a hard time getting anything going on offense, but defensively [we] did some good things.”

On offense, Rhymer said his team had some chances, but they couldn’t capitalize before running out of time.

“I think our guys played hard and ran to the ball and tackled. We had a goal line stop, and it felt we, at times you know, showed flashes on offensive, you know capability of making some plays. We just weren’t able to execute those yet, but I thought for us to have a chance going into the second half was a huge positive.”

Heading into this Friday’s matchup against Rockcastle, Rhymer said his team is not looking to reinvent the wheel.

“We’re not in a place where we can try to recreate things. We just have to try to get better at what we’re doing,” Rhymer explained.

Rockcastle is 2-0 on the season with a 38-7 win over Jeffersontown High School on Aug. 21.

Last week’s anticipated meeting with Russellville High School ended before it began with Russellville forfeiting the contest.

Last season, Whitley County lost to Rockcastle 20-48. Rockcastle has swept the last five meetings between the programs.