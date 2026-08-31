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Obituaries

Ronnie Ray Malicoat

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Ronnie Ray Malicoat, age 73, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Thursday, August 27, 2026, at home. He was born February 10, 1953, in White Oak, Tennessee.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, Hiram Malicoat; mother, Lassie (Cloud) Malicoat; brothers, Hiram Malicoat, Jr., and Jerry Malicoat; and sister, Patsy Davis.
He is survived by sister, Mary Jean Ayers; sons, David Wayne Malicoat, Cody Ray Malicoat; daughter, Ronny Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
Graveside service will be at 11 am on Saturday, September 5, at Oddfellow Cemetery with Rev. H. Lee Ray and Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

 

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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