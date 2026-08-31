Lorine Helton, age 89, passed away on Friday August 28, 2026 at the Summit in Edgewood Kentucky. Lorine was born on October 30, 1936, and grew up in Whitley County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Marshall and Emma Jones.

Lorine was married to Marvin Sparks, deceased, and later to Paul Helton, deceased. She was a devoted mother to her three surviving children: Marvin “Rocky” Sparks and his wife, Cathy of Taylor Mill Kentucky; Debbie Redmon and her husband, Will of Cincinnati Ohio; and Darlene Durban and her husband, Tom of Charlotte NC. She is also survived by her brothers, Kenneth Jones and his wife, Betty, of Chicago, Illinois, and Lindell Jones of Williamsburg, Kentucky. Her beloved sister-in-law, Sharon Jones of Norwood Ohio.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Sarah Hedger (Brian), Matthew Sparks (Brandi), Ryan Sparks (Chelsea), Nicholas McKinney (Dee), Brandon McKinney, Thomas Durban (Raquel), Rachel Paul (Jeff), and Benjamin Durban (Rachel), as well as 18 great-grandchildren and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Lorine was a member of Asbury Tabernacle in Cincinnati, Ohio where she was saved and baptized. Her faith was an important part of her life, she loved attending church. She also enjoyed gardening and making quilts for her children and grandchildren, creating treasured gifts that reflected her love and care.

Lorine loved to cook and always seemed to have a meal on the table. Her home was often filled with family, friends, and company gathered together to share a home-cooked meal. She was a wonderful Southern cook and especially loved attending and cooking for her family reunions.

Lorine worked at National Distillery for 33 years and retired at the age of 62. Throughout her life, she lived in New Orleans, New York, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and most recently made her home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her beloved grandsons, Michael McKinney, and Christopher McKinney; her parents, Marshall and Emma Jones; and her siblings, Viola Williams, Ancil Jones, Ed Jones, Velma Hall, John “JL” Jones, Julie Tucker, Junior Jones, Gorman Jones, and Archie Jones.

Lorine will be remembered for her strong faith, her loving spirit, and the many ways she cared for her family. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY., on Friday, September 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Croley Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Carpenter officiating.

Lorine will be laid to rest at Jellico Creek Baptist Church, 9004 W. Highway 92, Williamsburg, KY.

In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a memorial gift to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, Ky 41017. St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org.

Revelations 21:4

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

Psalm 23

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.