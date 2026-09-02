Corbin Redhounds defeat North Laurel Jaguars 42-14

Corbin defeated North Laurel 42-14 Friday night at Campbell Field, but it wasn’t until well into the second half for the Redhounds to open it up on the visiting Jaguars.

Going into half time, the Redhounds led the Jags 13-7. Less than two minutes into the second half, the Jags would take their only lead in the game going up 14-13.

From then on, the Redhounds woke up and was the only team to see the end zone the rest of the way.

With 7:49 to play in the third, Corbin grabbed the lead for good on a touchdown, and with the 2-point conversion, Corbin had a 21-14 lead.

In the fourth, the Redhounds would find the end zone not once, not twice, but three times for touchdowns before the clock ran out.

North Laurel slowed Corbin’s passing game, but they struggled to stop the runs.

Corbin totaled 331 yards rushing, and Mason Salmons still managed to throw for 136 yards.

Trey Person led the team with carries getting his hands on the ball 21 times for 257 yards. Person found the end zone for three touchdowns and one two-point conversion.

The main two targets for Salmons were Clay Akins and Zack Thomas who totaled 68 and 65 yards respectively.

“I was proud of our offense – a lot of penalties,” said Corbin Head Coach Luke Salmons. “Defense played great. We had two bad plays and that’s how they scored 14, but I felt good about our team.”

“That was kind of our first real game, I felt like, because the previous game we played a quarter, you know, a little bit over a quarter,” said Salmons. “We’ve got a long ways to go to be where we want to be, but [I’m] proud of our kids.”

Corbin will play its third straight home game on Sept. 4. They face Lexington’s Bryan Station.

The Defenders are 0-2 on the season after a 32-9 loss to South Warren on Aug. 21 and a 35-0 loss to defending Class 4A champion Boyle County on Friday.

Last season, the Redhounds defeated Bryan Station 7–0 in a game stopped by inclement weather at halftime.