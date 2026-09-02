Win streak continues for Williamsburg

Williamsburg continued its winning streak on Friday overpowering Paris High School to a 44-16 win.

Williamsburg Football Head Coach Jerry Herron said his team’s strategy was in place well before the Yellow Jackets stepped onto the field Friday night.

“We spent time, a lot of time, scouting them and we had a game plan,” said Herron. “We had five turnovers and three of them led to touchdowns, two pick sixes and a fumble recovery that almost scored, so we executed the defensive game plan really well.”

On the other side of the ball, Herron said his team had a good idea of what they would face.

“Offensively we knew they were going to run man and was able to take advantage of that,” Herron explained.

In preparation for Friday night’s match up, Herron said his team spent a lot of time working to be get better up front on both the offensive and defensive lines.

“We blocked much better running the ball, was able to run the ball better and we were able to pass block extremely effectively,” said Herron. “The kids just really bought into the game plan on offense and defense and were able to improve there.”

Looking ahead to this Friday, the Yellow Jackets will travel to Sower Field to take on Frankfort High School.

“We watched them play Paris,” said Herron. “They scored quite a bit of points, and number two, their quarterback is a dynamic player that scored any time, so we got our hands full there dealing with him.”

Williamsburg has historically beaten Frankfort each time the teams meet. The one exception was the first match up between the two in 2008.

Last season, the teams were slated to meet on Sept. 5, but Frankfort forfeited the game.

Frankfort is currently 0-2 on the season after a 22-43 loss to Paris High School and an 8-47 loss to Moore High School.

Kick off Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.