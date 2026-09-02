Lynn Camp records first win under new head coach

Lynn Camp Head Coach Allen Mitchell recorded his first win with the Wildcats since he returned to his alma mater.

The Wildcats defeated Berea Community 30-24.

“Our kids really just fought hard to get the win,” said Mitchell.

The contest against Berea was Josh Jody’s first as quarterback. The freshman threw for 190 yards and rushed for 15 yards.

“Our freshman quarterback had a little bit of difficulties in the first half – his first time under center, but once he settled down, we started doing some things offensively in the second half and our energy really amped up,’ said Mitchell.

Mitchell says the biggest change he has seen in his team is watching them step into new roles.

“I think it really provided a spark that we needed to come out and get the win,” Mitchell explained.

The Wildcats made 115 tackles during the game including 61 solo tackles and 1 sack.

Both Connor Mabe and Jay Vandemark were credited with a forced fumble apiece. Mabe ran a fumble recovery 47 yards for a touchdown.

Lynn Camp will head to Knott County Central this Friday to take on the 2-0 Patriots. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.