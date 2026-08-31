Carrie Lee (Baldwin) Bryant, age 97, of the Wooldridge community of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born May 5, 1929, in Lynch, Kentucky.

Carrie is preceded in death by husband, Oliver Clifford Bryant, Sr; daughter, Gloria Lee Bryant; father, Julius Waverley Baldwin; and mother, Elizabeth (Canady) Baldwin.

She is survived by chldren, Barbara Jane Allen and late husband George Robert, Oliver Clifford Bryant, Jr., Connie Belle McNealy and husband Freddy Leonard McNealy; grandchildren, Bridgette Denyelle Rigney and husband Ricky, Johnny Clifford Bryant, Charity Mae Nix and husband William, Kimberlie Lee Greenwood and husband Mark, Keith Leonard McNealy and wife Loretta; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Friday, August 28, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople officiating.

Burial was Saturday, August 29, at the Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge community.

Pallbearers were Keith McNealy, Freddy McNealy, Terry Loudin, Christopher Nix, Clark Widener and David Widener.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.