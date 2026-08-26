HeadlineNews Buzz-y preparing for back to school By: Mark White Date: August 26, 2026 Back to school preparations were in full swing during the Williamsburg Independent Schools Back to School Bash Thursday. Students and parents had the opportunity to meet teachers and pick up free school supplies and other goods from vendors. Mark White Tagsback to schoolnewsWilliamsburg Previous articleMan charged with prostitution, possession of child pornNext articleWrite-in candidate files to run against Sheriff Bill Elliotte in November election SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Soccer Round Up: A look at the season so far Update: I-75 southbound lanes reopened after commercial vehicle crash Local, state and national leaders deliver checks to Whitley County Whitley Co. and Lynn Camp look for ways to continue building I-75 crash near 33-mile marker shuts down traffic in both directions More like thisRelated Soccer Round Up: A look at the season so far Jennifer K. Perkins - August 26, 2026 Take a look at how some of our local... Update: I-75 southbound lanes reopened after commercial vehicle crash Mark White - August 26, 2026 UPDATE: At 2:58 p.m., I-75 Southbound has reopened. Northbound... Local, state and national leaders deliver checks to Whitley County Mark White - August 26, 2026 Congressman Hal Rogers, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and... Whitley Co. and Lynn Camp look for ways to continue building Jennifer K. Perkins - August 26, 2026 Gallery photos by John Crisologo Both Whitley County and Lynn...