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Buzz-y preparing for back to school

By: Mark White

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Back to school preparations were in full swing during the Williamsburg Independent Schools Back to School Bash Thursday. Students and parents had the opportunity to meet teachers and pick up free school supplies and other goods from vendors.

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Mark White
Mark White
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