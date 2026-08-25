Concert tickets for his birthday made for a nice night for me and dad

If you read my column on a regular basis, then you know I have written several times about giving experiences instead of presents to loved ones as gifts.

How many ties, coffee mugs and scented candles can you give someone? Sure, they will smile for the camera and say thank you, but is it something they really want?

Giving an experience is something you can do together with a loved one, make some memories and have a good time.

My dad, who has a Fourth of July birthday, and I recently took a road trip.

For his birthday, I bought him a red, white and blue golf bag. It seemed fitting given his birth date.

I also bought him tickets to see an ABBA tribute band, Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA. The concert was on Aug. 1 at Renfro Valley.

For those unfamiliar with the band, ABBA was a Swedish supergroup in the 1970s. I found out during the concert they got their big break on a Eurovision television competition in 1974. (It sounds like the equivalent of American Idol today.)

The musical Momma Mia is based on ABBA’s music.

I am going to date myself here. When I was a kid, I remember dad listening to ABBA on eight-track tape on the stereo in the living room. I developed an appreciation for ABBA’s music while I was growing up and still enjoy it. As a matter of fact, I listened to some ABBA music while I wrote much of this column.

Dad mentioned to me a few months ago if an ABBA tribute band ever came around, then he would like to go see them.

We made an evening out of it heading up to Skyline Chili in Richmond for dinner. While dad and I both like it, neither of our wives are fans of Cincinnati style chili. We do not get to eat it too often.

The show was great with the 10-piece band dressed in 1970s style ABBA outfits. In addition to looking like ABBA, the band also sounded a lot like them too.

It was a fun time. Renfro Valley is a great place to see a show. It has good acoustics. It is not huge so all the seats are pretty good. Their concession prices are also reasonable. I bought two bottles of water for only $6. At some venues, I have paid $6 per bottle before.

Dad and I had a good time.

Getting home was a little bit of an adventure. It just started to rain as we were leaving the venue. We got to the vehicle before the heavy stuff started coming down.

There is construction around Exit 62 in Mount Vernon so there is a detour set up to get on I-75 going south. I apparently missed the turn onto the interstate. Neither me nor dad saw it in the dark and in the rain.

I just kept driving in the pouring rain. I figured I was on US25 heading south towards Laurel County. I was surprised when we saw a sign after a while saying Pulaski County.

I finally found a good spot to pull off. It was a Dollar General store in the middle of nowhere. I consulted my GPS. We were approximately nine miles from KY 80. Given the hour and the weather, I just kept going towards KY 80 knowing I could get to London from there.

My co-worker, Melissa Hudson, said God apparently wanted me and my dad to spend more time together, so he sent us on the long way home. It is a good way of looking at it.

I already have another experience lined up for us.

For Father’s Day, I got dad and I tickets for a Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. It is playing at the Lexington Opera House next month.

I will let you know how it goes.

This may surprise some people, but I actually prefer watching a show at Renfro Valley over the Lexington Opera House.

It is not just because Renfro Valley is closer. The seats are more comfortable.

You don’t have to pay for parking, and the concession prices are much lower.