Legal Notices for 8-26-2026

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg (HAW) is soliciting proposals from qualified vendors to furnish, deliver, install, test, and place into service new commercial-grade vended laundry equipment for resident use.

The Housing Authority seeks a turnkey solution that includes equipment, installation, testing, staff training, warranty, and ongoing service support. Issue Date: 8/16/2026, Proposal Due Date: 9/16/2026, Time: 1:00 pm Contact: Mary Thornton, Executive Director & CEO, Phone: (606) 549-0282. Email: Mary.Thornton@wburg.us. Bid Packets are available at 600 Brush Arbor Rd., Williamsburg, KY.

NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, TENANTS OR LESSEES OF 797 STONEY FORK ROAD, CORBIN, KY 40701, THAT YOU HAVE BEEN NAMED IN A LAWSUIT BY EAST COAST TAX AUCTION, LLC. THE CASE NUMBER IS 26-CI-00418 IN THE WHITLEY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT. IF YOU RESIDE AT 797 STONEY FORK ROAD, CORBIN, KY 40701, PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THIS LAWSUIT HAS BEEN INITIATED TO SELL SAID PROPERTY BY THE WHITLEY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT. THIS LAWSUIT WILL AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS TO LEGALLY LIVE AT THAT ADDRESS. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT MICHELE WILSON JONES, ATTORNEY AT LAW, AT 606-376-2200.

NOTICE

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. VS. FIELDS, MONA M. ET AL, (WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT 26-CI-00296). IF YOU ARE MONA M. FIELDS, YOU SHOULD IMMEDIATELY RETAIN AN ATTORNEY AND MAKE YOUR APPEARANCE IN THE AFFORMENTIONED ACTION. QUESTIONS MAY BE DIRECTED TO MICHELE WILSON JONES AT (606) 376-2200.

NOTICE

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. VS. HOLLIE A. POWERS, ET AL, (WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT 26-CI-00296). IF YOU ARE HOLLIE A. POWERS, WILLIAM D. ROSE, BOBBY MAYS, FREDA MAYS OR 106 E HIGHWAY 92, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769, YOU SHOULD IMMEDIATELY RETAIN AN ATTORNEY AND MAKE YOUR APPEARANCE IN THE AFFORMENTIONED ACTION. QUESTIONS MAY BE DIRECTED TO BRETT R. JONES AT (606) 376-2200.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR UNCHANGED REAL ESTATE RATE, LOWER TANGIBLE RATE

The Corbin Independent Board of Education is proposing a general fund tax levy of 62.4 cents on real property and 62.9 cents on personal property. Based on the real estate and tangible property assessment increases, the district proposes to keep the real estate rate UNCHANGED at 62.4 cents per $100 assessment and to REDUCE the personal property rate from 65 cents to 62.9 cents per $100 assessment.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2026 was 62.4 cents on real property and 65 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $4,645,436.77. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 62.4 cents on real property and 62.9 cents on personal property is expected to produce $5,045,760.07. Of this amount, $768,102.54 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2027 is 60.1 cents on real property and 60.1 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $4,853,897.83.

Based on the real estate and tangible property assessment increases, he proposed rate is expected to generate more revenue than received in the preceding year. Due to a reduction in SEEK funding, the district will absorb a decrease of $191,113. The general areas to which revenues of $400,323.30 above 2026 revenue is to be allocated are as follows: Cost of collections, $0; building fund, $63,704; instruction, $259,619.30; transportation, $50,000; and maintenance of plant, $27,000.

This information is published pursuant to KRS 160.470. The proposed tax rate is not subject to recall under KRS 132.017.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.

REQUEST FOR BID PROPOSAL

JUDICIAL CENTER PARKING LOT

Sealed proposals for the following work will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the blacktopping of a parking lot located in downtown Williamsburg, behind the Judicial Center on N. Second Street.

Proposed bidders must submit their SEALED bids to the Whitley County Judge/Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY, or bids may also be mailed to the Whitley County Judge/Executive at PO Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769, on or before September 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM, at which time they will be opened and read aloud. Bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court on September 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Bid envelopes should be marked “JUDICIAL CENTER PARKING LOT” on the front of the envelope or package.

The prospective bidder should bid based on the following information; the parking lot will require a new entrance demolition, 725 tons of DGA, 600 tons of asphalt base, 350 tons of asphalt surface, 850 linear feet of extruded curb, and striping of the parking lot.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his or her bid for 90 days after the date bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service, and the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT ORDINANCE NO. 2026-07

ORDINANCE #2026-07

PERTAINING TO DATA CENTER DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

WHEREAS, the Fiscal Court of Whitley County, Kentucky, is a unit of general purpose local government vested with the home-rule police power under KRS 67.083 to enact ordinances in the enumerated functional areas set out in KRS 67.083(3), including the abatement of public nuisances (KRS 67.083(3)(a)), the conservation and enhancement of natural resources including soils and water (KRS 67.083(3)(h)), the control of floods (KRS 67.083(3)(i)), and the provision of streets and roads, related facilities, parking, and the enforcement of traffic regulations(KRS 67.083(3)(t)).

WHEREAS, Whitley County has adopted Subdivision Regulations administered by the Whitley County Fiscal Court pursuant to KRS 100, and road construction and drainage standards set forth in Whitley County Ordinance 1994-06, as amended by 1997-08, as amended by 2007-06, and it is the intent of this Ordinance to complement and coordinate with, and not replace, those existing regulations; and,

WHEREAS, the Whitley County Fiscal Court finds that new development activity creates impacts on county road infrastructure, drainage systems, and public safety that, without appropriate regulation, may cause damage to public roads, increased flooding, degradation of water quality, threats to public safety, and increased maintenance burden on county taxpayers; and,

WHEREAS, the Fiscal Court finds that regulation of road-access, storm water, erosion, traffic, and sound impacts of development is necessary for the public health, safety, and welfare and is an appropriate exercise of the county’s police powers that is independent of, and does not require, the planning zoning, and land-use powers that KRS 67.083(3)(k) makes available only through KRS Chapter 100; and,

WHEREAS, it is the express intent of the Fiscal Court that this Ordinance regulate the infrastructure and public-safety impacts of development and NOT use of land; that this Ordinance not establish zoning districts, land-use classifications, density, lot coverage, setback, height, or aesthetic requirements; and that no provision of this Ordinance be construed to prohibit, require, or restrict any particular lawful use of private land;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT HEREBY ORDAINED by the fiscal court of county of Whitley County, Commonwealth of Kentucky:

SECTION 1.

Community Impact Statement

Any new Business Development of which the business is greater than 50% data storage and/or processing for the internet (Data Center Development) intending to locate within the boundaries of Whitley County shall give notice of the proposed project 120 days prior to substantial commitment of said project to the Whitley County Fiscal Court by delivering five (5) copies of a statement of potential impacts on the community to the Judge/Executive’s Office. The Judge/Executive shall supply each magistrate with a copy through their office mailbox. The 120 days shall allow the Whitley County Fiscal Court a reasonable period of time to review the project, address public concerns and make regulations for the development. The data center development shall fully comply with regulations set forth by the Fiscal Court during the review period.

SECTION 2.

Applicability

Any new data center developer who fails to comply with the notice provisions contained in this Ordinance shall be subject to a review period under which the Fiscal Court may pass regulations fully applicable to their development for a time period of 120 days after the date of which the entire Whitley County Fiscal Court receives actual notice of the project.

SECTION 3.

Definitions

Data Center – a business in which more than 50% of activity contains computers, servers, and network tools to store, process, and share digital data for the internet, cloud services and apps, including, but not limited to Bitcoin Mines.

Data Center Development – an area proposed for the development of a data center.

Data Center Developer – any person, business, corporation or other legal entity promoting and pursuing the development of a data center.

Substantial Commitment – a level of commitment that would entitle the developer to expect the legal status quo to remain through their project.

1st Reading:

Done this 18th day of August, 2026. Motion by Harrison and seconded by Meadors, members present voting unanimously in favor.

By: Pat White, Jr., Whitley County Judge/Executive

Attest: Carolyn Willis, Whitley County Clerk

NOTICE:

Williamsburg Independent School District will be participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP), Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP), and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). As part of the program, Williamsburg Independent School District will offer healthy meals every school day at no cost to students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). Students will be able to participate in these programs without paying a fee or submitting a household application.

For more information, you may call Dina Davis, Food Service Director, at (606) 549-6044, extension 1162, or email at dina.davis@wburgschools.us.

Non-Discrimination Statement:

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the State or local Agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR RECLAMATION DEFERMENT DUE TO COAL MARKETING PROBLEMS

In accordance with 405 KAR 16:020. notice is hereby given that Ferroglobe USA Mining LLC, 332 West. Cumberland Gap Pkwy, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a coal marketing reclamation deferment for its surface coal contour, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation, permit number 918-0511. Deferment of reclamation is being requested for approximately 45.11 acres. The operation for which the reclamation deferment is requested is located approximately 0.16 miles North of the confluence of Bradford Branch with the Cumberland River in Whitley County, Kentucky. The surface owner affected by the coal marketing and reclamation deferment is owned by J. Andrew Croley and Tracy Croley.

The proposed area is approximately 3.75 East of KY Hwy 25 junction with KY 92.

The deferment is sought due to a coal marketing problem and is requested for an initial period of six months. The determent may be renewed for additional periods up to a maximum of 30 months.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

WHITLEY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

2025-2026 UNAUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

The Whitley County School District Annual Financial Report for the year ended June 30, 2026 is available to view on the Whitley County School District website at www.whitley.kyschools.us

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court is currently seeking bids for the purchase of a 2025 or newer metro express, Type III or equivalent, Ford F-350 XL Cutaway, 7.3 gas Ambulance. The vehicles should come equipped with all emergency equipment installed.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR THE VEHICLE AND REQUIRED EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT CAN BE FOUND BY CALLING BRANDON WOODS, WHITLEY COUNTY EMS, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, AT 606-539-0867 OR BY CALLING 606-549-6000.

Vendors must submit their SEALED proposals to the Whitley County Judge/Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street Williamsburg, KY 40769 or to P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 10 A.M. Monday, September 14, 2026. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked AMBULANCE BID on the front of the envelopes. Bid packets received after this time will be returned unopened to the vendor. Bids will be opened at this time and read aloud. Bids will be presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 4 p.m.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bids based upon availability, service and in the best interest and safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

The Whitley County Fiscal Court is currently seeking bids for the purchase of one NEW powered cot with one NEW compatible powered patient loading system.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR THE ABOVE EQUIPMENT CAN BE FOUND BY CALLING BRANDON WOODS, WHITLEY COUNTY EMS, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, AT 606-539-0867 OR BY CALLING 606-549-6000.

Vendors must submit their SEALED proposals to the Whitley County Judge/Executive, at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street Williamsburg, KY 40769 or to P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 10 A.M. Monday, September 14, 2026. Proposal envelopes or packages must be clearly marked AMBULANCE BID on the front of the envelopes. Bid packets received after this time will be returned unopened to the vendor. Bids will be opened at this time and read aloud. Bids will be presented to the Whitley County Fiscal Court at the regular meeting of the Fiscal Court on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 4 p.m.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445, and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bids based upon availability, service and in the best interest and safety for the citizens of the county. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office’s most recent audit and adopted budget can be viewed anytime on the Department for Local Government’s Public Portal website. If you would like to view our most recent financial statement, please visit us at our home office located at 4275 N Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY, during our normal office hours of 8:00am – 4:30pm. This ad was paid for by Whitley County Extension Office dollars. http://kydlgweb.ky.gov Per KRS 65A.080(2).

EARLY NOTICE AND PUBLIC REVIEW OF A PROPOSED ACTIVITY

IN A LOCAL FEDERAL FLOOD RISK MANAGEMENT STANDARD DESIGNATED FLOODPLAIN OR WETLAND

Corbin Senior Center, 409 Barbourville Road

National Flood Hazard Section 21235C0054E

To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:

This is to give notice that the City of Corbin, KY, under 24 CFR Part 58 has determined that the following proposed action under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant is located in the federally designated flood plain which encompasses the location of the Corbin Senior Center. This site is shown in National Flood Hazard FIRMette map section 21235C0054E which is a Federal Flood Risk Management Standard (FFRMS) floodplain/wetland. The City of Corbin has identified and evaluated practicable alternatives to locating the action within the identified flood plain and the potential impacts on the identified flood plain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 in Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands. The proposed project location is at 409 Barbourville Road in Corbin, Whitley County, KY. The extent of the FFRMS floodplain was determined using the National Flood Hazard Layer FIRMette map developed and made available on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website.

The project involves renovations on two areas of the Corbin Senior Center. First, the Center’s kitchen will have countertops and some counters replaced, as well as receiving all new appliances. The current square footage and footprint of the kitchen will remain the same except the counter facing the dining area will be widened and configured to make the necessary room for foods demonstrations to help seniors plan and prepare healthy meals and snacks. Second, the existing handicap ramp leading to the front entrance of the Center will be improved; however, all affected surface areas are already covered with concrete, so no additional impervious surfaces will be created and no increased runoff will occur. The property where the Center is located is identified on the FEMA Flood Insurance Map as a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA). SFHA are defined as the area that will be inundated by a flood event having a 1-percent chance of being equaled or exceeded in any given year. The 1-percent annual chance flood is also referred to as the base flood or 100-year flood; within that definition, the Center falls in a Zone AE, one of the high-risk flood designations. Because neither aspect of the proposed project will expand the footprint or capacity of the current facility, nor involve disruption of any aspect of the floodplain including floodwater conveyance, erosion, water quality, flora and fauna habitat, and any intrinsic values including recreational, educational, scientific, historical, or cultural aspects.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in the identified floodplain which encompasses 409 Barbourville Street and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternatives to accomplish the project’s purpose that are outside the floodplain and methods to minimize and mitigate project impacts in the identified floodplain. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about the identified floodplain can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in the identified floodplain, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Corbin between Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 8 a.m. through Friday, September 11, at 8 a.m.at the following: City of Corbin, 805 S Main Street, Corbin, KY 40702 for comments submitted in person; City of Corbin, P.O. Box 1343, Corbin, KY 40702 for mailed comments; (606) 528-0669 for verbal comments via telephone, ATTENTION: Mayor Suzie Razmus. Comments may also be submitted via email at jacob.roan@corbin-ky.gov. A full description of the project may also be reviewed Monday through Friday at the City Hall at 805 S Main Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and www.corbin-ky.gov.