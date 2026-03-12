Corbin hosting monster trucks, book store Stitch & Sip, gaming convention this weekend

The sun is shining brighter, luck is in the air, and a full lineup of events is planned for March in the City of Corbin, including a gaming convention and a fishing tournament, according to the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission newsletter.

The first major event is the Bluegrass Gaming Convention, which will feature scheduled tabletop gaming, including board games, card games, and roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons. Attendees can explore a library of more than 600 board games, ranging from timeless classics to the latest releases, enter daily door prize drawings, and participate in the Play-to-Win program. The convention runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on March 13 and 14 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 15. Organizers recommend purchasing badges in advance to pre-register for your preferred events. Badge prices are $20 for the full weekend or $10 for a single day. Admission for kids 13 and under is $5 (must be accompanied by an adult), and ages 14–17 are $15. For questions, email therpgacademy@gmail.com. Visit their Facebook page for a link to the website, where you can purchase badges.

Also, this weekend is the Monsters of Destruction event at The Corbin Arena. The show will begin on both nights, March 13 and 14, at 7:30 p.m. The event plans to bring loud and massive trucks for all ages. According to the website, the free pit party brings attendees close to the dirt, and allows them to meet the riders and touch the trucks. Find their website on their Facebook page to purchase tickets.

Outdoor enthusiasts can take part in the Fishing Tournament Fundraiser at Laurel Lake from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Grove Marina. Entry is $100 per boat for two-person teams, with prizes including $1,500 for first place, $100 for the smallest weigh-in, and a 15th-place prize featuring a basketball signed by Reed Sheppard. Proceeds from the event will benefit the World Serve International Water Project, which provides clean water in developing communities. For more information, go to the Facebook event page. You can register on the day of the event or at Saddlebrook Outfitter in London.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on March 14, book lovers can attend the Heated Rivalry Stitch & Sip event at the Gathering Place, hosted by Georgia Blossom Books. The event will feature embroidery activities inspired by the hockey romance novel Heated Rivalry. The $50 ticket includes supplies, themed food and drinks, and a grab bag. Call Georgia Blossom Books at (606) 620-5030 or visit their Facebook page to find their website.

For more information on what is happening in the City of Corbin, email info@corbinkytourism.com, call (606) 528-8860 or visit their Facebook or website.