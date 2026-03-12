Lawson joins tourism commission

Holli Lawson was introduced as the newest member of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission during the March 3 meeting, replacing Commissioner Ish Patel.

Lawson is employed by H&W Management, the company that oversees the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites and TownePlace Suites by Marriott next to the Corbin Center and beneath the Corbin Arena.

Lawson was officially appointed at the Corbin City Commission meeting before participating in her first tourism commission meeting. She replaces Patel, who is no longer involved in the hotel business and whose term expired.

Board members welcomed Lawson, who shared several ideas during the meeting and volunteered to assist with Corbin Tourism booths at upcoming events.