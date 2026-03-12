The Mint Gaming Hall welcomes guest to ‘Cashville, KY’ in new promo campaign

A new experience is coming to Corbin and Williamsburg.

The Mint Gaming Hall is introducing Cashville, KY – Kentucky’s Winning Playground.

“Cashville, KY brings the feelings of our traditional Big Fun with the sentiment of ‘Feels Like Home,’” said Marketing Manager Shannon Taylor. “We wanted to create something that blends excitement with comfort — a place where our guests feel welcomed, valued, and ready to have fun.”

Although you may not find Cashville, KY on a map, Vice President and General Manager Jim Mahnesmith said, “It’s a vibe.”

Officials with The Mint Gaming Hall said Cashville, KY offers new gaming machines, a gift-shop with limited-edition merchandise, and a variety of new food offerings.

“Cashville, KY is about celebrating wins and creating winning moments in every interaction with and in every experience that we share with our guests. For me, Cashville, KY is a place, both real and imagined, where we act with a spirit of altruistic service to others,” said Mahnesmith.

Portions of the expansion are set to open later this month.