Menu
Search
Subscribe
SportsBasketball

Region Tournament Recap

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

Date:

The 2026 Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region Basketball tournament is in the books.

Both the Whitley County Colonels and the Corbin Redhounds made it to the final four in the region, but neither team was able to make it to the championship game.

Whitley County’s first round win overall Pineville was the program’s first region tournament win since 1974 and the first program appearance at the region tournament since 2011.

As for the Redhounds, this year’s tournament marks their 22 consecutive appearance at the region tournament.

Share
Written by:
Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
Previous article
The Mint Gaming Hall welcomes guest to ‘Cashville, KY’ in new promo campaign
Next article
W’burg home to 2026 pole vault state champ

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

W’burg home to 2026 pole vault state champ

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Williamsburg is home to one of the newest 2026...

The Mint Gaming Hall welcomes guest to ‘Cashville, KY’ in new promo campaign

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
A new experience is coming to Corbin and Williamsburg. The...

Lawson joins tourism commission

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Holli Lawson was introduced as the newest member of...

Corbin hosting monster trucks, book store Stitch & Sip, gaming convention this weekend

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
The sun is shining brighter, luck is in the...

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

W’burg home to 2026 pole vault state champ

Sports 0
Williamsburg is home to one of the newest 2026...

The Mint Gaming Hall welcomes guest to ‘Cashville, KY’ in new promo campaign

News 0
A new experience is coming to Corbin and Williamsburg. The...

Lawson joins tourism commission

News 0
Holli Lawson was introduced as the newest member of...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.