Region Tournament Recap

The 2026 Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region Basketball tournament is in the books.

Both the Whitley County Colonels and the Corbin Redhounds made it to the final four in the region, but neither team was able to make it to the championship game.

Whitley County’s first round win overall Pineville was the program’s first region tournament win since 1974 and the first program appearance at the region tournament since 2011.

As for the Redhounds, this year’s tournament marks their 22 consecutive appearance at the region tournament.