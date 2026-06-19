News Cumberland Valley Cruise-In By: Mark White Date: June 19, 2026 The second Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of the year took place Saturday in downtown Corbin along Main Street. Numerous classic automobile owners turned out to show off their vehicles to a large crowd. Mark White TagsCumberland Valley Cruise-InDowntown Corbin Previous articleCorbin restaurant tax exceeds revenue expectationsNext articleCountry Meets City SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Blood drive honoring six-month-old slated for June 20 Country Meets City Corbin restaurant tax exceeds revenue expectations Woman indicted for endangerment Grand Jury indicts two for failure to comply with sex offender registration More like thisRelated Blood drive honoring six-month-old slated for June 20 Leeann Fragosa - June 19, 2026 Community members can donate blood later this month to... Country Meets City Mark White - June 19, 2026 Paint Creek rocked the stage at The Green Space... Corbin restaurant tax exceeds revenue expectations Leeann Fragosa - June 18, 2026 With one month left in the fiscal year, the... Woman indicted for endangerment Mark White - June 18, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg woman...