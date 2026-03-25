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Daniel Boone National Forest conducting controlled burn March 25 near Cumberland Falls

By: Staff

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If you see or smell smoke today near the Cumberland Falls State Park today, then don’t worry.

The Daniel Boone National Forest plans to conduct a prescribed burn approximately three miles south of Cumberland Falls State Park in McCreary County, today, March 25, 2026. A total of 1,188 acres will be burned.

Impacted areas, including a portion of the Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail, will be closed during active operations and may remain closed for several days to ensure all fire operations have been successfully completed.

With winds from the southwest, residents in McCreary and Whitley counties may see or smell smoke. If you encounter smoke while driving, turn on your low beams to become more visible.

Prescribed fire reduces hazardous fuels, improves forest health and supports habitat for native wildlife. Applying low-intensity fire under the right conditions will also help lower the risk of severe wildfires in the future.

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