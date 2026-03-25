Man takes plea deal after writing a motion stating, “I am plainly and clearly not guilty”

What a difference two months can make.
“There cannot be real evidence to even base any of the allegations or charges against or towards me,” Wyatt I. Taylor, 23, of Bee Creek Road, wrote in a motion to suppress to the judge on Jan. 16, 2026, regarding his charges of wanton endangerment and strangulation.
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