E-Editions Electronic Edition For 3-25-26 By: Linda Carpenter Date: March 25, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter Previous articleLawsuitsNext articleMan takes plea deal after writing a motion stating, “I am plainly and clearly not guilty” SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Arts for a Paws: raising money for local humane society Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case McCullah appointed as new constable Super Bull Bullriding takes over The Corbin Arena for “Best show on dirt” Nighttime lane closure scheduled on I-75 northbound in Whitley County More like thisRelated Arts for a Paws: raising money for local humane society Leeann Fragosa - March 25, 2026 The second annual Arts for a Paws brought together... Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case Mark White - March 25, 2026 Instead of standing trial for manufacturing methamphetamine, a Williamsburg... McCullah appointed as new constable Mark White - March 25, 2026 Residents in Whitley County’s First District now have a... Super Bull Bullriding takes over The Corbin Arena for “Best show on dirt” Mark White - March 25, 2026 Super Bull Professional Bullriding returned to The Corbin Arena...